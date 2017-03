30% of Italian wealth in deposits, like 1980s - Visco

Rome, March 30 - Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said Thursday that around 30% of Italian households' four billion euros in wealth was held in "bank and postal deposits". He said the effects of the economic crisis had taken the proportion of wealth in deposits back up to the levels of the late 1980s. At the start of the century the proportion had dropped to around 20%. He said around 10% of the wealth was held in bonds and State paper, as in the 1950s.