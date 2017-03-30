Rome

RAI chief praises legal opinion on max performer pay

Broadcaster 'must be competitive', says undersecretary

Rome, March 30 - The director-general of State broadcaster RAI, Antonio Campo Dall'Orto, on Thursday welcomed a legal opinion by the prosecutor general's office against including performers in a 240,000-euro ceiling on pay. "This makes us confident. We have seen the news but we are waiting for the official papers prior to taking the issue before the board," he said on the sidelines of a conference in the Italian capital. Communications Undersecretary Antonello Giacomelli added that he too had felt that the extension of the limit on pay to performers was inappropriate, "especially considering the idea of RAI that we have set, meaning an enterprise that is competitive on the market."

