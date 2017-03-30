Enough getting angry, proposals for govt - Grillo (2)

Rome, March 30 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement leader Beppe Grillo told M5S members Thursday it was time to to think of ruling Italy rather than just protesting. "Enough getting angry...let's think of agreed and commonsense ideas, it's time to imagine the future and make proposals." He said the M5S was "ready to take on the burden of government". Grillo said "we'll change this country together, our future is in your hands, our best minds, our most deeply felt passions". "Judgement say by the citizens will come," Grillo said, adding that "our programme is our priority" while for the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) it was "like reality TV". The M5S, after a PD split, has overtaken it as Italy's top party and has a 3-5 point -lead in most polls.