Rome

Enough getting angry, proposals for govt - Grillo (2)

'Ready to tae on burden of govt'

Enough getting angry, proposals for govt - Grillo (2)

Rome, March 30 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement leader Beppe Grillo told M5S members Thursday it was time to to think of ruling Italy rather than just protesting. "Enough getting angry...let's think of agreed and commonsense ideas, it's time to imagine the future and make proposals." He said the M5S was "ready to take on the burden of government". Grillo said "we'll change this country together, our future is in your hands, our best minds, our most deeply felt passions". "Judgement say by the citizens will come," Grillo said, adding that "our programme is our priority" while for the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) it was "like reality TV". The M5S, after a PD split, has overtaken it as Italy's top party and has a 3-5 point -lead in most polls.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

In sedici erano a piede libero, 5 già in carcere

In sedici erano a piede libero, 5 già in carcere

Le chiamate degli amici della quarantaduenne di Cirò Marina al vaglio del RacisOmicidio Lettieri, gli indagati e le verità nascoste nei cellulari

Omicidio Lettieri, gli indagati
e le verità nascoste nei cellulari

di Margherita Esposito

Cristian guarito dopo un viaggio a Medjugorie

Cristian guarito dopo un viaggio a Medjugorie

di Giovanni Pastore

Intestazione fittizia di beni, condannati Bonaffini e Chiofalo

Intestazione fittizia di beni, condannati Bonaffini e Chiofalo

Violenta figlie minorenni, arrestato

Violenta figlie minorenni, arrestato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33