Enough getting angry, proposals for govt - Grillo (2)

Rome
30/03/2017
Rome, March 30 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement leader Beppe Grillo told M5S members Thursday it was time to to think of ruling Italy rather than just protesting. "Enough getting angry...let's think of agreed and commonsense ideas, it's time to imagine the future and make proposals." He said the M5S was "ready to take on the burden of government". Grillo said "we'll change this country together, our future is in your hands, our best minds, our most deeply felt passions". "Judgement say by the citizens will come," Grillo said, adding that "our programme is our priority" while for the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) it was "like reality TV". The M5S, after a PD split, has overtaken it as Italy's top party and has a 3-5 point -lead in most polls.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Omicidio Lettieri, gli indagati
e le verità nascoste nei cellulari
di Margherita Esposito
Cristian guarito dopo un viaggio a Medjugorie
di Giovanni Pastore
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online