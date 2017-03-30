Vatican City

Kids alone on migrant boats 'half-orphans' - pope

Need to find mother and father

Kids alone on migrant boats 'half-orphans' - pope (2)

Vatican City, March 30 - Pope Francis said Thursday that "speaking of orphans, there are the new half-orphans, those migrants, young people, kids who come to our lands alone, and need to find fathers and mothers." Speaking to the Somascan Fathers charitable group, Francis said: "I would like to underline that, on the migrant boats many come alone and need this, and this is another task of yours. The pope recalled the plight of unaccompanied migrant kids asking the Somascan Fathers, whom he received at an audience on the occasion of their general chapter meeting, to consider them among the orphans they are called on to help by their vows. On Wednesday Italy passed into law a decree saying that unaccompanied minors arriving in Italy cannot be deported but must get the same rights as their European counterparts.

