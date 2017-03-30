'Try Bonatti chiefs for Italian killed in Libya' (3)

Rome, March 30 - Rome prosecutors on Thursday requested the indictment of five managers of the Parma-based oil and gas infrastructure firm Bonatti in the deaths in Libya March 2 of kidnapped engineers Salvatore Failla and Fausto Piano, as they were being moved by their Libyan captors along with two fellow technicians who survived. Bonatti should be tried because of a failure to provide adequate security, the prosecutors said. The indictment requests were made Bonatti President Paolo Ghirelli, three directors, the firm's Libya chief Dennis Morson, and the company itself. The four Bonatti workers were abducted in July 2015. Prosecutors said after winding up their probe that the kidnapping could have been averted if "adequate" security measures had been adopted by the firm. The five have been charged with culpable cooperation in a crime, judicial sources said. In October it was learned that the Bonatti managers were under investigation in relation to the killing last March of Failla and Piano. Among the five is Morson, Bonatti's logistics chief for Libya, who has been probed for suspected culpable homicide and breaching regulations on safe working conditions. Failla and Piano were killed on March 2, apparently in a firefight between the kidnappers and militia loyal to the Tripoli national unity government, although the circumstances are still not entirely clear. They were taken captive along with two other Italian hostages, Filippo Calcagno and Gino Pollicardo, in July 2015. Calcagno and Pollicardo broke out of the house they were being held in in the city of Sabratha a day after Failla and Piano were killed.