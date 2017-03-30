Italy open country of quality, trade says Gentiloni (2)

Montfalcone, March 30 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday that Italy's qualities mean that it does not have to be aggressive to be competitive at the ceremony for the handover of Fincantieri's Majestic Princess ship, which is headed to the Chinese market. "We have what it takes to compete on this market without being aggressive towards anyone because Italy is an open country in terms of quality and trade," he said. "In this way it is able to express the essence of its manufacturing, its skill". "The world has great difficulties - globalization is not just roses, but this world of great journeys, of openness, makes us say welcome to the Chinese". Gentiloni described Fincantieri as a "champion" at the ceremony at the Monfalcone shipyard. "Soon Fincantieri will have made a third of the big cruise ships that sail on the world's seas and transport 11 million passengers," he said. "We are talking of an Italian story of skill, quality and passion that made this group an Italian champion, a European champion, capable of growing and expanding into other countries". Gentiloni stressed that "quality does not have borders: duties, protectionism, closures can't be barriers that put a brake, a wall on quality". He said "quality (means) growth and wellbeing for all". Talking of Fincantieri, he said "there is Italian quality, we should be thankful because it involves hundreds and thousands of small and medium-sized Italian companies".