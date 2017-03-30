Montfalcone

Italy open country of quality, trade says Gentiloni (2)

Premier speaks at ceremony for delivery of the Majestic Princess

Italy open country of quality, trade says Gentiloni (2)

Montfalcone, March 30 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday that Italy's qualities mean that it does not have to be aggressive to be competitive at the ceremony for the handover of Fincantieri's Majestic Princess ship, which is headed to the Chinese market. "We have what it takes to compete on this market without being aggressive towards anyone because Italy is an open country in terms of quality and trade," he said. "In this way it is able to express the essence of its manufacturing, its skill". "The world has great difficulties - globalization is not just roses, but this world of great journeys, of openness, makes us say welcome to the Chinese". Gentiloni described Fincantieri as a "champion" at the ceremony at the Monfalcone shipyard. "Soon Fincantieri will have made a third of the big cruise ships that sail on the world's seas and transport 11 million passengers," he said. "We are talking of an Italian story of skill, quality and passion that made this group an Italian champion, a European champion, capable of growing and expanding into other countries". Gentiloni stressed that "quality does not have borders: duties, protectionism, closures can't be barriers that put a brake, a wall on quality". He said "quality (means) growth and wellbeing for all". Talking of Fincantieri, he said "there is Italian quality, we should be thankful because it involves hundreds and thousands of small and medium-sized Italian companies".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

In sedici erano a piede libero, 5 già in carcere

In sedici erano a piede libero, 5 già in carcere

Le chiamate degli amici della quarantaduenne di Cirò Marina al vaglio del RacisOmicidio Lettieri, gli indagati e le verità nascoste nei cellulari

Omicidio Lettieri, gli indagati
e le verità nascoste nei cellulari

di Margherita Esposito

Cristian guarito dopo un viaggio a Medjugorie

Cristian guarito dopo un viaggio a Medjugorie

di Giovanni Pastore

Intestazione fittizia di beni, condannati Bonaffini e Chiofalo

Intestazione fittizia di beni, condannati Bonaffini e Chiofalo

Violenta figlie minorenni, arrestato

Violenta figlie minorenni, arrestato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33