Italy open country of quality, trade says Gentiloni

Montfalcone
30/03/2017
Montfalcone, March 30 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday that Italy's qualities mean that it does not have to be aggressive to be competitive at the ceremony for the delivery of the Majestic Princess ship, which is headed to the Chinese market. "We have what it takes to compete on this market without being aggressive towards anyone because Italy is an open country in terms of quality and trade," he said. "In this way it is able to express the essence of its manufacturing, its skill".
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Omicidio Lettieri, gli indagati
e le verità nascoste nei cellulari
di Margherita Esposito
Cristian guarito dopo un viaggio a Medjugorie
di Giovanni Pastore
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online