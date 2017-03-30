Montfalcone

Italy open country of quality, trade says Gentiloni

Premier speaks at ceremony for delivery of the Majestic Princess

Montfalcone, March 30 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday that Italy's qualities mean that it does not have to be aggressive to be competitive at the ceremony for the delivery of the Majestic Princess ship, which is headed to the Chinese market. "We have what it takes to compete on this market without being aggressive towards anyone because Italy is an open country in terms of quality and trade," he said. "In this way it is able to express the essence of its manufacturing, its skill".

