Aste Bolaffi jewelry and watch auction on April 5 in Milan

Milan, March 30 - The top lot at an upcoming Aste Bolaffi auction is a diamond ring with an emerald-cut diamond of 10.40 ct. (starting price 320,000 euros). Prestigious jewels, diamonds and watches will be the highlights of the third Jewelry and Watch auction presented by Aste Bolaffi on April 5 in Milan, at the Grand hotel et de Milan. This upcoming sale featuring 750 lots follows the record-breaking sale of a rare, circular-cut, natural "Very Light-Pink" diamond (VVS1 clarity), auctioned off at 755,000 euros last September, which became the highest-selling top lot in the auction house's history. Watches will open the sale at 10 am with a fine selection of wristwatches, among which an elegant example of the Rolex Oyster Chronographe Pre-Daytona in impeccable condition (starting price 40,000 euros). At 2pm the part of the auction dedicated to jewelry will begin. The top lot of the sale is a charming diamond ring with an emerald-cut diamond weighing approximately 10.40 carats, F color, VVS1 clarity, accompanied by a GIA report (starting price 320,000 euros). Among the other highlights are a pair of diamond earrings by Calderoni Milano of 14.50 carats (starting price 90,000 euros), a diamond demi-parure Van Cleef & Arpels including a drop-shaped ring and a pair of earrings (starting price 33,000 euros) as well as a Faraone ring with a square-cut diamond weighing 2.70 carats (starting price 15,000 euros). "After the success of the autumn auction," said CEO Filippo Bolaffi, "we are returning with a new, high-quality proposal for jewels and precious stones, with very prestigious lots whose total starting prices amount to almost 1.5 million euros. "We are also proud to present a watch catalogue which, for the first time, includes a selection of wristwatches from the most important brands, such as Patek Philippe and Rolex".