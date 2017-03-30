S&P analysts, managers all acquitted in Trani (3)

Trani, March 30 - A Trani court on Thursday acquitted five Standard & Poor's analysts and managers, and the ratings company itself, on charges of market manipulation. Prosecutors had asked for a two-year sentence for Deven Sharma, at the time world president of S&P; and three years each for Europe chief Yann Le Pallec and for sovereign debt analysts Eileen Zhang, Franklin Crawford Gill and Moritz Kraemer. Prosecutors had also requested a fine of 4.6 million euros. S&P and its analysts and managers had been accused of market manipulation after downgrading the sovereign debt ratings of Italy and other European countries, sparking market turbulence. "Finally justice has been done," S&P said in a statement.