Infomigrants, the new European website for migrants

Rome, March 10 - A new European website, infomigrants.net, ha started publishing news in English, Arab and French with the aim of informing in an innovative and balanced way migrants and refugees: those who are thinking about leaving and are still in their country of origin, those who are in transit, and those who have already reached Europe. ANSA, through its multilanguage service for the Mediterranean ANSAmed, is the partner of France Media Monde and Deutsche Welle in this project promoted by the European Commission which will report in an innovative way on the phenomenon of migration, the most significant challenge of the past few years for the Euro-Mediterranean area. Each day, from Monday to Friday, the website will offer stories, news, investigative reports, photo galleries, videos, as well as useful information designed to help migrants. The information will include rules on how to obtain residency permits, school assistance for minors and families, access to healthcare and every aspect worthy of interest for those who, for a variety of reasons, migrate to Europe. The website will show the problems and dangers, as well as reporting in three different languages stories of integration and entrepreneurial success. ANSA, in coordination with its French and German partners, takes part in the website thanks to its networks of correspondents and contributors across the entire area of the Mediterranean and Balkans, providing a vital and first-hand contribution from the main front of immigration, that of southern Europe and North Africa. As seen from the standpoint of Italy, the country that is managing the migrant crisis more than any other in Europe. Infomigrants is also a positive example of European cooperation among major media.