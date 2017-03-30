Trani

S&P analysts, managers all acquitted in Trani (2)

For market manipulation in downgrading debt

S&P analysts, managers all acquitted in Trani (2)

Trani, March 30 - A Trani court on Thursday acquitted five Standard & Poor's analysts and managers, and the ratings company itself, on charges of market manipulation. Prosecutors had asked for a two-year sentence for Deven Sharma, at the time world president of S&P; and three years each for Europe chief Yann Le Pallec and for sovereign debt analysts Eileen Zhang, Franklin Crawford Gill and Moritz Kraemer. Prosecutors had also requested a fine of 4.6 million euros. S&P and its analysts and managers had been accused of market manipulation after downgrading the sovereign debt ratings of Italy and other European countries, sparking market turbulence.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

In sedici erano a piede libero, 5 già in carcere

In sedici erano a piede libero, 5 già in carcere

Le chiamate degli amici della quarantaduenne di Cirò Marina al vaglio del RacisOmicidio Lettieri, gli indagati e le verità nascoste nei cellulari

Omicidio Lettieri, gli indagati
e le verità nascoste nei cellulari

di Margherita Esposito

Cristian guarito dopo un viaggio a Medjugorie

Cristian guarito dopo un viaggio a Medjugorie

di Giovanni Pastore

Tre pusher in manette

Tre pusher in manette

Violenta figlie minorenni, arrestato

Violenta figlie minorenni, arrestato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33