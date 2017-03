18 mn pensions, 63% under 750 euros - INPS (2)

Rome, March 30 - Some 18.03 million Italians were drawing a pension at the start of 2017 and 63% of them were getting less than 750 euros a month, INPS social security and pensions agency said Thursday. The percentage of women getting less than 750 euros was 76.5%, INPS said. INPS, however, said that many pensioners were getting more than one pension or had other sources of income. Some 1.05 million new pensions were paid out in 2016, INPS said. It said more than half, 53%, were welfare payments.