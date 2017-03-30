Vatican says hopes Trump will revise policies (2)

Rome
30/03/2017
Rome, March 30 - The Vatican is hoping US President Donald Trump will revise his policies and is "counting" on lobbying by the Catholic Church in the USA, Cardinal Peter Turkson, head of the Dicastery for Integral Human Development, said Thursday. Trump's decisions are "concerning", Turkson said, "but luckily there are dissenting voices, contrary voices, in the US, in explicit disagreement with Trump's positions: his immigration ban was blocked by a lawyer in Hawaii." Turkson said "that is a sign that there can be another voice and hopefully via political means, gradually Trump himself will start rethinking some of his decisions".
