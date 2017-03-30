Rome doctor nabbed for sex abuse of patients (2)

Rome, March 30 - A Rome doctor was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexually abusing women patients, judicial sources said. The alleged abuse took place, police aid, during sessions of ultrasound cavitation, a weight-loss procedure, carried out in his private clinic in the Italian capital. The doctor was also found in possession of kiddy porn and is under investigation for luring minors, judicial sources said. He is under house arrest. The probe began when one of the patients complained about the doctor's "unorthodox" methods, sources said. Police soon found other patients who said he had groped them. The kiddy porn was found later in a search of the doctor's home.