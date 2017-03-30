Rome doctor nabbed for sex abuse of patients (2)

Rome
30/03/2017
Rome, March 30 - A Rome doctor was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexually abusing women patients, judicial sources said. The alleged abuse took place, police aid, during sessions of ultrasound cavitation, a weight-loss procedure, carried out in his private clinic in the Italian capital. The doctor was also found in possession of kiddy porn and is under investigation for luring minors, judicial sources said. He is under house arrest. The probe began when one of the patients complained about the doctor's "unorthodox" methods, sources said. Police soon found other patients who said he had groped them. The kiddy porn was found later in a search of the doctor's home.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Omicidio Lettieri, gli indagati
e le verità nascoste nei cellulari
di Margherita Esposito
Cristian guarito dopo un viaggio a Medjugorie
di Giovanni Pastore
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online