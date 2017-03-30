War isn't over says Carminati (2)

Rome
30/03/2017
Rome, March 30 - Former rightist terrorist and ex-gangster Massimo Carminati tola the Capital Mafia trial Thursday that he still felt "at war". Testifying in the case where he is one of the two alleged ringleaders along with leftwing cooperative chief Salvatore Buzzi, Carminati said "it's no news that I was at war and it seems the war with the world isn't over since I'm the only one under the (tough jail regime) 41 bis". The former member of the rightist terror NAR group and the notorious Magliana Gang said "I can be on my own against everyone, I'm not afraid". Carminati, Buzzi and 44 others are on trial for allegedly muscling on on lucrative contracts including those for Roma camps and migrants, on which they were caught on tape saying they could "earn more than from drugs". Carminati said Wednesday his "world below" was "more honest than the world above", the one with elected officials and respected businesmen in.
