Rome

War isn't over says Carminati (2)

One agst all, but I'm not scared

War isn't over says Carminati (2)

Rome, March 30 - Former rightist terrorist and ex-gangster Massimo Carminati tola the Capital Mafia trial Thursday that he still felt "at war". Testifying in the case where he is one of the two alleged ringleaders along with leftwing cooperative chief Salvatore Buzzi, Carminati said "it's no news that I was at war and it seems the war with the world isn't over since I'm the only one under the (tough jail regime) 41 bis". The former member of the rightist terror NAR group and the notorious Magliana Gang said "I can be on my own against everyone, I'm not afraid". Carminati, Buzzi and 44 others are on trial for allegedly muscling on on lucrative contracts including those for Roma camps and migrants, on which they were caught on tape saying they could "earn more than from drugs". Carminati said Wednesday his "world below" was "more honest than the world above", the one with elected officials and respected businesmen in.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

In sedici erano a piede libero, 5 già in carcere

In sedici erano a piede libero, 5 già in carcere

Le chiamate degli amici della quarantaduenne di Cirò Marina al vaglio del RacisOmicidio Lettieri, gli indagati e le verità nascoste nei cellulari

Omicidio Lettieri, gli indagati
e le verità nascoste nei cellulari

di Margherita Esposito

Cristian guarito dopo un viaggio a Medjugorie

Cristian guarito dopo un viaggio a Medjugorie

di Giovanni Pastore

Tre pusher in manette

Tre pusher in manette

Violenta figlie minorenni, arrestato

Violenta figlie minorenni, arrestato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33