Piaggio drops 3.5% on US Vespa tariff fears (2)

Milan, March 30 - Piaggio dropped 3.5% on the Milan bourse Thursday amid fears that the Trump administration will levy 100% import tariffs on the Vespa scooters it makes. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that US President Donald Trump is weighing 100% duties on imports of Vespa scooters, owned by Piaggio, and San Pellegrino mineral water, owned by Nestlé in response to an EU ban on US beef produced with hormones. Roquefort cheese is another of the products that could be affected, the WSJ said. Trump would impose the duties after protests from US beef exporters, unhappy that the EU market has not been sufficiently opened up to them under a 2009 accord, the US financial daily reported.