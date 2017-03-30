Ragusa

Bullies made victim dance naked in the street

Gang confess, apologise in Ragusa

Bullies made victim dance naked in the street

Ragusa, March 30 - A group of school bullies made a classmate dance naked in the street in front of a girl while they were waiting for the bus to take them home in the Sicilian city of Ragusa recently, police said Thursday. They then posted a video of what they had done on social media. The victim complained to a teacher who called police, who identified the bullies and subjected them to a tough questioning session after which they broke down in tears and apologies, police said. Episodes of bullying across Italy have claimed headlines recently and authorities have vowed to clamp down on the phenomenon. Pope Francis admonished students never to take part in or allow bullying during a visit to Milan last Saturday.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

In sedici erano a piede libero, 5 già in carcere

In sedici erano a piede libero, 5 già in carcere

Le chiamate degli amici della quarantaduenne di Cirò Marina al vaglio del RacisOmicidio Lettieri, gli indagati e le verità nascoste nei cellulari

Omicidio Lettieri, gli indagati
e le verità nascoste nei cellulari

di Margherita Esposito

Cristian guarito dopo un viaggio a Medjugorie

Cristian guarito dopo un viaggio a Medjugorie

di Giovanni Pastore

Tre pusher in manette

Tre pusher in manette

Violenta figlie minorenni, arrestato

Violenta figlie minorenni, arrestato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33