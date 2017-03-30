Bullies made victim dance naked in the street

Ragusa, March 30 - A group of school bullies made a classmate dance naked in the street in front of a girl while they were waiting for the bus to take them home in the Sicilian city of Ragusa recently, police said Thursday. They then posted a video of what they had done on social media. The victim complained to a teacher who called police, who identified the bullies and subjected them to a tough questioning session after which they broke down in tears and apologies, police said. Episodes of bullying across Italy have claimed headlines recently and authorities have vowed to clamp down on the phenomenon. Pope Francis admonished students never to take part in or allow bullying during a visit to Milan last Saturday.