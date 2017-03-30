Reforms will go on after Gentiloni govt - Padoan

Rome, March 30 - The strategy of reforms which has marked the Renzi and Gentiloni governments will continue under the executive that emerges from the next elections, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said in an interview with Bloomberg News Thursday, downplaying fears on future political risks in Italy. On Brexit, Padoan argued that the important thing is to "arrive at a friendly, forward-looking deal". He said "we must ask ourselves what we want Europe to be after Brexit, and that is the great question".