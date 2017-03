School manager tried to cover up abuse

Milan, March 30 - A municipal education manager knew about abuse of kids going on at a Milan elementray school and covered it up, sources said after the woman was placed under investigation Thursday. The teacher, 51-year-old E.F., is accused of mistreatment, bodily harm and abuse of correctional treatment. The manager, who has not been named, is accused of aiding and abetting the abuse. The abuse came to light after a suspicious parent complained to police and officers started tapping phones.