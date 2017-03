Arrests at Rome 'social centres' for May violence

Rome, March 30 - Italian police on Thursday said they were executing arrest warrants against "noted exponents" of Roma 'social centres' - anarchist and anticapitalist youth squats - and La Sapienza University collectives in relation to "serious episodes of violence" which broke out in the Italian capital last May 21. On that day there were clashed between the leftist radicals at events by rightists including marches and a Nazi-rock concert.