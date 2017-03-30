Trump mulling duties on Vespa, San Pellegrino (3)

Rome
30/03/2017
Rome, March 30 - US President Donald Trump is weighing 100% duties on imports of Vespa scooters and San Pellegrino mineral water (owned by Nestle) in response to an EU ban on US beef produced with hormones, the Wall Street Journal said Thursday. Roquefort cheese is another of the products that could be affected, the WSJ said. Trump would impose the duties after protests from US beef exporters, unhappy that the EU market has not been sufficiently opened up to them under a 2009 accord, the US financial daily reported. Piaggio, which makes Vespas, fell 1.5% on the Milan bourse after the news broke.
