Soccer: Pjaca snaps ACL, season over (3)

Turin, March 29 - Juventus striker Marko Pjaca broke his right anterior cruciate ligament during Croatia's 3-0 defeat in a friendly in Estonia Tuesday night and will be out for the rest of the season, Juve said Wednesday. Pjaca, 21, was stretchered off halfway through Croatia's upset loss. Teammate Claudio Marchisio tweeted: "Marko, all our thoughts are with you! Chin up. You'll make a great comeback and show all your talent!". The winger began his professional career in Croatia with Lokomotiva in 2012, before moving to Dinamo Zagreb in 2014 and joining Italian champions Juve at the start of this season. He has turned out 14 times for the Bianconeri this term.