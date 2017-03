Bon voyage friends says Salvini on Brexit

Rome, March 29 - Anti-euro and anti-immigrant Northern League leader Matteo Salvini said on Brexit Wednesday "bon voyage British friends, you had the intelligence, anger and pride to free yourselves from the cage of Brussels. You used the strength of reason to become masters of your future again, and all the economic data are saying you were right, no matter what nay-sayers and doom-mongers say. See you soon, I'm sure, as free men!"