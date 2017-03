Italian tax gap in line with EU average of 110 bn

Rome, March 29 - Enrico Giovannini, the head of a committee on the underground economy and tax evasion, said Wednesday that Italy's tax gap was in line with the European Union average of 110 billion euros. The tax gap is the difference between the amount of tax due and the amount collected. Giovannini reported to parliament that the tax gap ranged from 108 billion euros in 2012 to 111.6 billion in 2014.