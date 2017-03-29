Rome

CONSIP truth will come out - Lotti (2)

Focusing on being minister

CONSIP truth will come out - Lotti (2)

Rome, March 29 - Sports Minister Luca Lotti said Wednesday he was "sure the truth will come out" in a probe into civil-service procurement agency CONSIP where he is suspected of tipping of CONSIP chief Luigi Marroni about the probe. "The serenity I have within because I know the truth...won't stop me continuing in my work and trying to give a hand to sport in Italy and sports associations," he said. "I repeat, I think that in the end the truth will come out". Marroni has said that after the tip-off from Lotti he was able to find and remove bugs from his office. Lotti survived a no-confidence motion tabled because of the probe earlier this month.

