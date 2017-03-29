Rome

Friendship but defence of Italy interests - Gentiloni (4)

And rights of our citizens in UK

Rome, March 29 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday that "Italy is gearing for the (Brexit) negotiations of the coming months in a friendly spirit towards the United Kingdom. "Our priorities will be confidence in the EU's future and its unity towards London and the defence of our national interests, both on an economic level, and on that of the rights acquired by our co-citizens in Britain", he said. "Italy is working to make sure the Brexit shock is an opportunity for a European reawakening," Gentiloni went on. "As has happened other times in these 60 years, from moments of difficulty the Union can rediscover the reasons for its identity and own future. Gentiloni will phone British Prime Minister Theresa May later on Wednesday, sources said. Brexit talks were triggered earlier Wednesday when Britain sent the EU a letter invoking Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty.

