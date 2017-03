Italian schools close gap between rich and poor - OECD

Rome, March 29 - Italian schools are better than others at reducing the gap between rich and poor students, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said Wednesday. "Italians schools function better than other countries in the OECD, in particular as regards the inclusion of kids in high schools who come from underprivileged households," said an OECD-PISA report on performance at school and as adults (26-28). But the gap between the classes tends to reappear once students have completed their educational careers, the study went on to say.