CONSIP probe gets Emiliano texts from Renzi Sr, Lotti (2)

Rome, March 29 - Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano on Wednesday showed prosecutors probing suspected graft at civil-service procurement agency CONSIP the text messages he had received from Tiziano Renzi, father of ex-premier Matteo Renzi, and from Sports Minister Luca Lotti. The elder Renzi is suspected of influence peddling in the probe, while Lotti is suspected of tipping off CONSIP chief Luigi Marroni into the ongoing investigation, allowing him to have bugs removed form his office. Prosecutors suspect the texts were sent to set up a meeting with businessman Carlo Russo from which arrested businessman Alfredo Romeo could benefit to get his hands on CONSIP contracts, judicial sources said.