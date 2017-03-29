Pope to receive 4 British imams (3)

Vatican City, March 29 - Pope Francis will receive four British imams in a private audience on Wednesday April 5 following the recent Westminster terror attack, the Bishop of Westminster Vincent Nichols, who will accompany them, told the SIR news agency today. "Next week I will bring four Muslim leaders of Britain to Pope Francis to say that religious leaders want and are committed to building relations", Nichols said. Nichols said the terror attack, which killed four people, "has nothing to do with borders." He said "the attacker was a man born in Britain, who gew up in Britain. "He spent a brief period in Saudi Arabia and became a Muslim. But we must also say that he was a man with a long history of violence. He was in prison five or six times, and those who knew him speak of a very angry man. "This incident must therefore be seen and interpreted in all its aspects". For the future, Nichols said, "there is a very important thing to learn and that is not allowing communities to isolate themselves. "I think that people of faith have a lot to offer. The dialogue between people who believe in God creates a common space. "And from this standpoint it is a duty for religious leaders to speak to one another, meet, explore common solutions together, address the question of religious belief that begets extremism and violence. "But pay attention to relegating faith to a private sphere because that contributes still more to the isolation of communities and does not help the construction of an inclusive society."