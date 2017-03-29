Austria to implement tight border control at Brenner Pass

On special platform of Brennersee train station

Austria to implement tight border control at Brenner Pass

(ANSAmed) - BOLZANO, MARCH 29 - Austria will check all trains at the Brenner pass in the Brennersee train station, where a special platform will be set up to prevent the slowing down of international traffic. The announcement was made by Tyrol Governor Günther Platter. The situation at the Italian-Austrian border crossing is at the moment "relatively calm thanks to current checks and good collaboration with Italian and German authorities." In case of need, the barrier "can be activated at any time", Platter said. The works in the Brennersee station, which is near the border with Austria, will cost a total of about a million euros. One third is expected to be paid by the OEBB Austrian railways, Platter announced. The new platform in Brennersee is expected to lighten the burden on the Brennero and Innsbruck stations, where checks are currently conducted. "We must be vigilant," the governor of Tyrol was quoted by APA as saying, in reference to the growing number of arrivals in Italy. "Fortunately," he added, "we have the tool" of border management, meaning tight control at the border crossing. (ANSAmed).

