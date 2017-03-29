Italy has investment-friendly laws says Padoan (2)

London
29/03/2017
London, March 29 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told Bloomberg Wednesday that "Brexit generates costs and opportunities, it will greatly change the European scene. "We are here to explain that Italy and Milan can be an opportunity for Europe and the United Kingdom". He said "we are introducing a bigger cut in taxes on businesses and tax benefits for those who want to return to Italy, which will be extended", as well as a "flat tax for those who want to work in our country". Padoan added that structural reforms begun under the previous government of Matteo Renzi were continuing under Paolo Gentiloni, and "the new generations" were set to benefit from them. Padoan was speaking at a Bloomberg forum in London on post-Brexit opportunities, attended also by Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, Milan Mayor Giuseppe sala and Lombardy Governor Roberto Maroni.
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Parto d’emergenza sulla 106, la "strada della morte"
di Eleonora Delfino
Omicidio Lettieri, gli indagati
e le verità nascoste nei cellulari
di Margherita Esposito
Litiga con le escort per i soldi e si lancia dal balcone, è grave
di Giovanni Pastore
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online