London

Italy has investment-friendly laws says Padoan (2)

Milan can be opportunity for UK

Italy has investment-friendly laws says Padoan (2)

London, March 29 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told Bloomberg Wednesday that "Brexit generates costs and opportunities, it will greatly change the European scene. "We are here to explain that Italy and Milan can be an opportunity for Europe and the United Kingdom". He said "we are introducing a bigger cut in taxes on businesses and tax benefits for those who want to return to Italy, which will be extended", as well as a "flat tax for those who want to work in our country". Padoan added that structural reforms begun under the previous government of Matteo Renzi were continuing under Paolo Gentiloni, and "the new generations" were set to benefit from them. Padoan was speaking at a Bloomberg forum in London on post-Brexit opportunities, attended also by Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, Milan Mayor Giuseppe sala and Lombardy Governor Roberto Maroni.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

In sedici erano a piede libero, 5 già in carcere

In sedici erano a piede libero, 5 già in carcere

Parto d’emergenza sulla 106, la "strada della morte"

Parto d’emergenza sulla 106, la "strada della morte"

di Eleonora Delfino

Le chiamate degli amici della quarantaduenne di Cirò Marina al vaglio del RacisOmicidio Lettieri, gli indagati e le verità nascoste nei cellulari

Omicidio Lettieri, gli indagati
e le verità nascoste nei cellulari

di Margherita Esposito

Litiga con le escort per i soldi e si lancia dal balcone, è grave

Litiga con le escort per i soldi e si lancia dal balcone, è grave

di Giovanni Pastore

Il cinese pestato a sangue per aver vinto

Il cinese pestato a sangue per aver vinto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33