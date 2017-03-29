Italy has investment-friendly laws says Padoan (2)

London, March 29 - Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told Bloomberg Wednesday that "Brexit generates costs and opportunities, it will greatly change the European scene. "We are here to explain that Italy and Milan can be an opportunity for Europe and the United Kingdom". He said "we are introducing a bigger cut in taxes on businesses and tax benefits for those who want to return to Italy, which will be extended", as well as a "flat tax for those who want to work in our country". Padoan added that structural reforms begun under the previous government of Matteo Renzi were continuing under Paolo Gentiloni, and "the new generations" were set to benefit from them. Padoan was speaking at a Bloomberg forum in London on post-Brexit opportunities, attended also by Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, Milan Mayor Giuseppe sala and Lombardy Governor Roberto Maroni.