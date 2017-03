Italy tax evasion 110 bn a year

Rome, March 29 - Tax evasion in Italy is worth some 110 billion euros a year, ISTAT said Wednesday on data from 2012 to 2014. Three years ago the tax gap, the difference between the taxes sue and those which are actually paid, rose to 111.6 billion euros from 108 in 2012. Evasion is 30% in services to households, 26% in commerce and catering, 24% in construction and 20% in services to business.