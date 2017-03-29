Italy safe environment for investments says Alfano

London, March 29 - Milan is a safe and positive environment for businesses wishing to relocate from a post-Brexit London, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Wednesday. "Milan can already count on a favourable environment for business and is further ahead of the many limits of Italy, for instance in terms of the slowness of the justice system," he said in meeting potential investors at Bloomberg in London. "And then, it has a great experience of hosting major events like the Expo, in a context of security, which is a very important question," Alfano went on. Speaking alongside Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, Lombardy Governor Roberto Maroni and Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala, Alfano recalled that tourism in Italy grew 10% last year and "we showed we are a safe country, combining security and solidarity", referring to migrant reception. "Investing in Italy is good for your health," Alfano added, citing a Bloomberg study on standards of wellbeing in Italy.