Milan 'ready' to host European medicines agency - Alfano

Rome, March 29 - Milan is ready to host the European Medicines Agency (EMA) after its move from London in of the major opportunities opened up by Brexit, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Wednesday. He said the competition "will be very tough because there are at least a dozen big EU cities in the running, but we are fighting to get it for Milan". The EMA, which controls pharmaceuticals standards and norms across Europe, has been in London for 20 years. Aside from the EMA, Milan was out for more in the way of post-Brexit opportunities moving out of London, Alfano went on. "Milan is not only the candidate" for the EMA, he said, "but for a wider range of possible acquisitions, whole districts of companies which can move to Milan". Milan, he pointed out, already has "3,000 multinational companies employing 300,000 people". What is more, Alfano went on to say, "The Milan metro system is just as efficient as the London underground and is cheaper than London's". Another plus point in Milan's favour, Alfano said, was that "managers would have health services and education for their children which compare very favourably with what they are getting in London".

