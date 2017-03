Sassoli says 'scandalised' by EU quake money cut

Brussels, March 29 - European Parliament Vice President David Sassoli told an ANSA forum Wednesday that "we are scandalised" by the EU's decision to cut money earmarked for quake reconstruction in Italy. The measure, which envisaged 100% European funding, was voted for by the EP, "that is by European citizens", Sassoli stressed. "We'll certainly talk about it next week in Starsbourg," added Sassoli. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker should "relaunch" the proposal, Sassoli said, "overcoming the egoism of national governments".