Brexit will cost UK a lot - Sassoli to ANSA forum

Brussels, March 29 - European Parliament Vice President David Sassoli told an ANSA forum Wednesday that Brexit "will cost (Britain) a lot in economic terms, but also political ones." The EU must now "reinforce unity and put the interests of citizens in first place", he said. A red line that cannot be crossed in Brexit talks, he said, is upholding "the four freedoms" while negotiations must also focus on the fact that the UK owes the EU 60 billion euros.