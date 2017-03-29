Brexit 'sad day that cd have been avoided' - PItella

Rome, March 29 - European Parliament Socialist whip Gianni Pittella said the triggering of Brexit Wednesday was "a sad day that could have been avoided, but democracy is democracy and must be respected. "When you have a divorce between two parents you go to the lawyer and the first things you negotiate are the money and the children: the children are the citizens, our co-citizens, and also the citizens of the United Kingdom," Pittella said. He declined to comment on the pruprted cost of Brexit to London, 60 billion euros, only saying: "Now we'll see how much it will be. "The bill will be made up and what is due must be paid, otherwise you're a debtor". Pittella, a member of Italy's centre-left Democratic Party (PD), added that the rights of EU citizens in Britain and British citizens in the EU "must be guaranteed".