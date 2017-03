Brexit 'historic day' says Northern League

Rome, March 29 - The anti-euro, anti-immigrant Northern League on Wednesday hailed the triggering of Brexit as an "historic day". MEP and deputy League federal chief Lorenzo Fontana said that "with the activation of Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty the start of a new era opens. "This an historic day, let's hope it is the start of a change that can transform the current nightmare of the European Union into a dream for all the citizens of Europe". photo: League leader Matteo Salvini