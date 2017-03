Traffic cops suspended for Amatrice zombie video

Milan, March 29 - Two traffic cops who shot a prank video showing one of them rising from a coffin in the earthquake-stricken village of Amatrice have been suspended, Milan local police chief Antonio Barbato told reporters Wednesday. The pair were part of a team sent from Milan to help get the Lazio village back on its feet after a series of quakes, the first of which killed almost 300 people in central Italy. "This was conduct unbecoming of someone wearing a uniform," Barbato said, "which is why they got the maximum possible penalty". The pair will be suspended without pay for 10 days, after which they will be transferred, he said.