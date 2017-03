Soccer: Barzagli did nothing wrong says Buffon

Turin, March 29 - Italy skipper Gianluigi Buffon on Wednesday said his Juve teammate Andrea Barzagli "did nothing wrong" in leaving the Italy camp and spending time at an Adriatic disco between matches against Albania and Netherlands this week. "He didn't leave the camp for stomach ache or because he broke his leg, but if he went to dinner, that was OK," said the iconic goalkeeper. Centre back Barzagli had told Italy boss Gian Piero Ventura he needed time out for "personal reasons". He came in for criticism after a photo then surfaced of him with a Romagna Riviera DJ.