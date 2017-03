Bossetti appeal in Yara murder set for June 30

Brescia, March 29 - An appeal trial for construction worker Massimo Bossetti in the November 2010 murder of 13-year-old schoolgirl Yara Gambirasio has been set to start on June 30 in Brescia, judicial sources said Wednesday. Bossetti got life from a court of first instance. The builder's lawyers are set to again contest the validity of DNA traces of him allegedly found on Yara's underwear. Bossetti, who has always declared his innocence, has been in jail since June 16, 2014.