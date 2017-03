Over 1,000 measles cases so far in 2017 - ISS

Rome, March 29 - There have been over 1,000 cases of measles so far this year in Italy, compared to 844 in the whole of 2016, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said on Wednesday. It said patients were hospitalised in 41% of cases, there were complications in 33% and 113 cases involved health workers. It also said that 90% of sufferers were not vaccinated, seeming to confirm experts' concerns that falling vaccination rates are a major factor. The ISS said 57% of cases involved people aged 15 to 39.