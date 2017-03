Soccer: Pjaca snaps ACL, season over (2)

Turin, March 29 - Juventus striker Marko Pjaca broke his right anterior cruciate ligament during Croatia's 3-0 defeat in a friendly in Estonia Tuesday night and will be out for the rest of the season, Juve said Wednesday. Pjaca, 21, was stretchered off halfway through Croatia's upset loss. Teammate Claudio Marchisio tweeted: "Marko, all our thoughts are with you! Chin up. You'll make a great comeback and show all your talent!".