Homicide-suicide near Parma (2)

Parma, March 29 - A man stabbed his wife to death at Felegara near Parma Wednesday and then killed himself Wednesday, police said. The bodies of the two 75-year-olds were found by their daughter. Police said they thought the motive for the murder-suicide was the woman's longtime poor health. The woman, local sources said, had for some time been confined to her bed, and her condition had recently worsened.