Pair detained over fatal beating in isolation (2)

Rome, March 29 - Two young men being held for allegedly beating to death 20-year-old Emanuele Morganti at the weekend have been put into isolation at Rome's Regina Coeli jail for their own safety, lawyers said on Wednesday. The authorities fear other inmates could seek to take out revenge on Mario Castagnacci and Paolo Palmisani, sources said. Morganti died in hospital on Sunday following the attack on the night between Friday and Saturday in Alatri, in the province of Frosinone, near Rome. Frosinone chief prosecutor Giuseppe De Falco said Tuesday said that the case is "appallingly serious because futile motives, a row over a drink, led to the death of a good, innocent lad". De Falco said Morganti was attacked several times after the initial altercation. Castagnacci and Palmisani are suspected of inflicting the fatal head wounds in the last of these. Seven people are under investigation in total. Castagnacci's lawyer Tony Ceccarelli said Wednesday that he would renouncing the job.