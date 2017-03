Local elections in 1,021 towns, cities June 11

Rome, March 29 - Citizens in 1,021 Italian towns and cities, including 153 with more than 15,000 residents, will be called on to vote in their new mayors and local councils on June 11, according to a decree approved by Interior Minister Marco Minniti on Wednesday. Run-off votes will take place on June 25. Four regional capitals are among the cities voting - Palermo, Genoa, Catanzaro and L' Aquila.