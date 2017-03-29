Italian foreign min' calls for 'non-punitive' Brexit talks

Rome
29/03/2017
Rome, March 29 - Italian foreign minister Angelino Alfano said Wednesday that serious negotiations must be held on Great Britain's leaving of the European Union, but that "the approach must not be to punish London". Prime Minister Theresa May officially begins the process on Wednesday. "We want to show that it did not achieve a good deal, but it must be clear that they are leaving the EU and not Europe," Alfano told RTL radio. "We are allies in NATO, for example, and there are crucial issues such as security and defence, on which London continues to be a reliable ally for us." Alfano noted that he would be meeting with UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson during the day, and that "I will be reiterating how important it is that the right of the hundreds of thousands of Italians that live in London be safeguarded, and that they are able to benefit from the same labor rights as are ensured to British citizens working in European countries."
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Parto d’emergenza sulla 106, la "strada della morte"
di Eleonora Delfino
Omicidio Lettieri, gli indagati
e le verità nascoste nei cellulari
di Margherita Esposito
Litiga con le escort per i soldi e si lancia dal balcone, è grave
di Giovanni Pastore
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online