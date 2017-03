Carminati tells Capital Mafia trial happy to be 70s Fascist (2)

Rome, March 29 - Massimo Carminati, one of the two alleged ring-leaders in the sprawling Capital Mafia case, told a court Wednesday that he was proud to be a neofacist and said the case is only a big deal because he is implicated in it. "I am an old Fascist of the 1970s and I'm very happy about what I am," Carminati, a former member of the NAR neofascist terrorist group and of the Banda della Magliana crime gang, told a hearing held at Rome's Rebibbia jail. "If I were not involved, this trial would be ridiculous. But as Carminati is involved, it is something serious". Carminati and former leftwing cooperatives chief Salvatore Buzzi were allegedly at the centre of a mafia organization that muscled in on city of Rome contracts worth millions.