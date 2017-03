Egypt says won't give up till Regeni case solved

Ravenna, March 29 - Egyptian Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla said Wednesday that his government "will not give up" on the case of Italian student Giulio Regeni, who was tortured and murdered in Egypt last year, "until the case is solved". "The government's attention to the Regeni case is at the maximum level," El Molla said on the fringes of the Offshore Mediterranean Conference 2017. "I can confirm that great progress has been made with the cooperation between Italian prosecutors and Egypt. They are working well together".