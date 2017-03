Pope appeals for civilians trapped in Mosul

Vatican City, march 29 - Pope Francis made an appeal for civilians trapped in Mosul during his weekly general audience on Wednesday as Iraqi forces continue the drive to liberate the city from ISIS. "My thoughts go to the civilian populations trapped in the western districts of Mosul and to the people displaced by war, to whom I feel united in suffering through prayer and spiritual closeness," he said. "While expressing deep sorrow for the victims of the bloody conflict, I renew to all the appeal to engage fully with the civil protection forces, as an imperative and urgent obligation".